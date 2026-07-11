The truck driver from the Trakia Motorway accident was detained and his license was taken away

The driver of the truck involved in the accident on the "Trakia" motorway near Karnobat yesterday has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, the prosecutor's office announced.

The driver with the initials A.I. was brought as a defendant for negligently causing the death of one person and bodily injuries to two other people as a result of the traffic accident.

By a decree of the supervising prosecutor, the defendant's driving license was also revoked.

On July 10, a truck traveling on the "Trakia" highway from Burgas to Sofia crossed the dividing barrier and entered oncoming traffic in the area before the Karnobat village of Zheleznik. In the incident, the truck hit two cars traveling towards Burgas. One person died and two others were injured.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene to transport the injured.

The initial tests of the truck driver for alcohol and drugs were negative. According to his initial explanations, the reason for entering oncoming traffic was a flat tire, and this version is yet to be verified by the appointed auto technical expertise.