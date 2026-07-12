Weather today, forecast for Sunday, July 12: Hot and mostly sunny, isolated precipitation in the mountains

On Sunday, the weather in most of the country will remain mostly sunny and hot.

According to the current forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the air mass over the region will be stable, which will keep summer temperatures high.

Around noon and in the early afternoon hours, temporary cumulus clouds will develop over the mountain ranges in Southwestern Bulgaria.

In isolated places in these areas, brief showers of rain accompanied by light thunderstorms are not ruled out.

Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 30 and 35 degrees, and in the traditionally warmest points of Southern Bulgaria and along the Danube, thermometers may reach slightly higher values.

In the capital the maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees. There will be a light to moderate wind, mainly from the east-northeast.

On the Black Sea coast the day will be excellent for the beach – sunny and with minimal cloudiness. Maximum air temperatures along the coast will be between 28 and 31 degrees, and the sea water temperature will remain around 25-26 degrees. The sea waves will be weak, up to 2 points.

Forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology advise citizens to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun between 11:00 and 16:00 and to consume enough fluids.