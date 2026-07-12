The main thing that the “Radev” cabinet has produced so far as a policy is the draft budget, and it is an extremely bad budget, worse than that of the “Zhelyazkov” and Temenuzhka Petkova cabinets. Extremely large funds have been set aside for capital expenditures, extremely large funds for maintenance, and everything else in the budget is generally frozen. This was stated on the air of “Sabû se” the leader of “Prodluzhavam svet” Assen Vassilev regarding the budget plan.

„We are removing everything that is for municipalities, kindergartens, schools and we are left with only nine ministries and departments. The increase is 737 million euros for these departments alone. The big question is that the government has not written what it will be spent on. At the moment it is a black box, nothing has been broken. It cannot be debated in parliament and secondly - it is not written in the Law and the government can spend it on whatever it wants, if it is voted that way”, said Vassilev.

„So far we have not seen a normal answer on what it will be spent on. We are being given outrageous amounts - we would have spent 20 million on “Eurovision” this year, provided that the competition is next year, there would be 170 million euros for farmers - what exactly, under what program, to whom it will be given, is not written down. We are going separately into capital expenditures - we are removing European funds, we are removing funds for municipalities, the government has recorded 3.1 billion euros of expenses. There is Appendix 2, which we introduced, where project by project it is necessary to describe what this money will be given for. If we add up all the projects - 198 in number, we get 1.4 billion, and the budget has recorded 3.1 billion. That is, 1.7 billion euros are not described for what they will be given for”, the leader of the PP also commented.

In his words, the reaction of “We continue the change” to the draft budget is exactly the same as under the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet. “There we first warned, then we showed how the budget should be fixed, then we started talks, then we made proposals between the first and second readings and when all this was not accepted, we made protests. Now we will make proposals. We will see what the authorities' reaction to them will be and based on that we will decide whether there should be protests. If they do not accept them, it is up to Bulgarian citizens to organize protests”, he said.

Regarding the data on the flights of MRF leader Delyan Peevski, Vassilev commented: “This looks a bit like weakness to me. If you have evidence, this goes to court, the prosecutor's office and the person is convicted. If you do not have evidence, there is no point in media fireworks. Maybe this is a way to force the prosecutor's office to work”, Vassilev commented.

In his words, if Desislava Atanasova's flights with Peevski are proven, she should resign. “What should happen is that the moment evidence is discovered that someone is not doing their job well, regardless of how they were exposed, that person should be removed”, Vassilev pointed out.