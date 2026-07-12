32 truck drivers in Sofia were sanctioned in one day

In one day, since the intensified control over heavy goods vehicles began, 32 truck drivers in Sofia were sanctioned.

Of them, one was without a covered load, four were found to be using a phone while driving, three made incorrect maneuvers or overtaking, two did not pass an annual technical inspection, and four had irregular travel documents. There are other violations, Ivo Bikov from the “Traffic Police“ department said at a media briefing to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR).

He appealed to transport companies not to insist on drivers chasing schedules, because everyone in a hurry is potentially dangerous.

Bikov pointed out that trucks are often driven with broken windows, without fasteners or with old tires.