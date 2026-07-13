Weather today, forecast for Monday, July 13: Storms and hail replace the sun in the west

The Day brings dynamic and unstable weather over most of the country. While the day will start sunny and calm over Western Bulgaria, a powerful development of cumulus-rainy clouds is expected over Eastern and Central Northern Bulgaria. According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology, the most intense phenomena will be in the northeastern regions, where there are serious conditions for severe thunderstorms and local hail.

Temperature picture and wind

Daytime temperatures will remain typically summer, but slightly lower than previous days. Maximum values in the country will vary between 26° and 31°.

In Sofia the mercury will reach around 26°.

the mercury will reach around 26°. The wind will be from the northwest - moderate to strong, with dangerous temporary strengthening and strong gusts expected in stormy areas. In the evening, the clouds will begin to break from the west and by the end of the day the weather over the entire country will clear up.

Weather along the Black Sea Coast

Cloud cover along the sea will be mostly significant. A short-lived rain is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms. Rainfall will be more significant along the northern coast.

Maximum air temperatures: 24° – 28° .

. Sea water temperature: 21° north to 25° to the south .

. Вълнение на морето: слабо, между 1 и 2 бала.

Времето в планините

Преди обяд по високите части ще преобладава слънчево време. В следобедните часове купестата облачност ще се увеличи и на много места ще превали и прегърми. Спасителните служби съветват туристите да избягват откритите била след обяд поради риск от мълнии.

Максимална температура на 1200 метра: около 20° .

. Максимална температура на 2000 метра: около 12° .

. Вятър: умерен до силен северозападен.

Прогноза за седмицата

От вторник се очаква бързо стабилизиране на атмосферата. Вятърът ще стихне, а слънцето ще вземе превес над цялата страна. Температурите бързо ще започнат да се повишават, като още в сряда максималните стойности на места в низините ще достигнат между 30° и 35°.