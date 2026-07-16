Prof. Miroslav Nenkov stopped at the airport, radiation detected

Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenkov told about an unusual situation he went through during checks at the airports in Sofia and Varna. The former Minister of Health explained that he was stopped by Border Police officers after the security systems detected the presence of the radioactive isotope iodine-131.

In a post on social networks, Nenkov says that about three weeks ago he underwent treatment, during which he received a low dose of iodine-131 – a radioactive isotope used in medicine for certain therapies.

According to him, while going through the security check at Sofia Airport, two Border Police officers approached him and invited him to follow them.

“Have I lost my mind“, Nenkov describes the situation, adding that he initially did not understand the reason for the check.

The officers asked him if he had recently undergone a medical procedure. Then he realized that the reason could be related to the treatment.

During the subsequent check, the officers used a special device that detected the presence of iodine-131.

“After about ten seconds, the machine detected iodine-131! I just fell“, says Prof. Nenkov.

According to him, a similar check was repeated when he passed through Varna Airport, where the employees again reacted professionally and kindly.

Nenkov points out that it was the control systems when passing through the airports that were the reason for the detection of the radioactive element.

He expressed gratitude to the Border Police employees for the way they reacted.

“It turned out that the doors through which one passes also measure radiation“, he wrote and added that behind the daily work of the institutions are people who maintain a high level of security.

Prof. Nenkov described the case as an example of how modern control systems can detect even small deviations and unusual situations.

He thanked the employees, who he said "take care of everyone's safety."