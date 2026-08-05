Boyko Borisov: GERB is preparing a shadow government

GERB leader Boyko Borisov announced that the political formation will present its own shadow government before the upcoming local elections in order to demonstrate readiness and capacity for governance. This became clear from his video address, distributed through the political platform “New Minds“, BGNES reports.

According to the party leader, the structure already has over 200 people who have passed through GERB's specialized academies. Trainings have been held in Varna, Burgas, Blagoevgrad and Sliven, and in the near future new participants will be trained in Targovishte, Yambol and Ruse.

“We have a lot to choose from and offer to Bulgarian society for the next government“, said Boyko Borisov, quoted by the agency.

The main goal of the political formation is to combine the political experience of its current cadres with the energy of new faces. Borisov pointed out that the party already has prepared experts in various key areas of state governance. As an example, he pointed out the availability of suitable candidates for the post of Minister of Regional Development who have completed their education and gained professional experience in Germany.

According to him, the process of renewal in the ranks of the formation should start from the local structures and move upwards.

„This is the only way to renew the party - to unite knowledge, experience and youthful energy“, the GERB leader is categorical.