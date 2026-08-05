The government is creating a high-tech park for space developments near Dobroslavtsi

The Council of Ministers approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and "STARBASE EUROPE" EOOD for cooperation in the implementation of the priority investment project "High-tech Industrial Park and Space and Defense Development Center - Dobroslavtsi".

The project envisages the construction of a high-tech industrial zone with a focus on space technologies, research and development activities. The goal is to encourage investment, technology transfer and innovation, as well as to create highly qualified jobs in Bulgaria, news.bg listed.

The government emphasizes that the memorandum is non-binding and only defines the framework for future cooperation between the state and the investor. The document does not create obligations for investments, financing or asset disposal.

The specific rights and obligations of the parties will be regulated at a later stage through separate binding contracts and documents in compliance with the current legislation.

According to the Council of Ministers, the implementation of the project is expected to contribute to the development of the high-tech sector, increase the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy, attract strategic investments and strengthen Bulgaria's positions in the field of space technologies and the defense industry.