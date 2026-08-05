The government has detected unauthorized access to administrative networks

The government has detected unauthorized access affecting certain administrative networks. The problem was discovered during the implementation of a new national cybersecurity system, the press center of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation (MIDT) announced.

A large-scale technical investigation is underway to establish the full scope and nature of the unauthorized activity. The data collected so far indicate long-term activity, news.bg specified.

At the same time, comprehensive coordinated work is being carried out by the institutions to strengthen digital protection and ensure the security of the national digital environment.

MIDT also indicates that it will provide additional information when it has new established facts on the case. Citizens, institutions and organizations with specific questions can contact the ministry via the email address [email protected].