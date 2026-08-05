Mayor of Bansko: Youthful quarrels are normal for a city with many tourists

A lot is interpreted with reality, apparently people and the media want sensations. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the Mayor of Bansko Stoycho Banenski about the scandal that erupted in Italy and was also taken up in our country, after a gathering of underage Bulgarians, who insulted and chanted Nazi slogans in front of the hotel of young Italian Jews who were at a seminar in the resort town.

"There is currently a jazz festival in Bansko, for the 29th consecutive year. Bansko is basically a city that has established rules and created an environment for people from all over the world to stay and visit, without tolerating or sorting the communities that live in Bansko, there are really many", he pointed out. "If you have to assess what the situation and atmosphere in the city is, maybe you should look for representatives of these communities that have been in Bansko for years", Banenski pointed out.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the tension in this case was caused by verbal aggression from both sides.

"Some youth arguments that have occurred on the streets of the city are normal and this is normal for every city and place where there are many tourists. And I don't see why this should be an accent. I see that people, representatives of state institutions, some other representatives of communities express an opinion. The only thing I can say to them is - come and see what an example Bansko is that through art, music and culture we unite people from all over the world", said the mayor.

According to him, the accent in Bansko is different and currently the situation in the city is an example for the whole world. "If you continue to investigate the case, you will understand more. What happened is not acceptable and measures have been taken, but I am saying that it is happening", commented Stoycho Banenski.