Official: The Radev Cabinet begins work on the 2027 Budget

With its decision, the government approved the budget procedure for 2027, the government press service announced. It creates the necessary organization and coordination between the individual institutions in the process of budget planning and drafting the draft law on the state budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027 and the updated medium-term budget forecast for the period 2027-2029, which constitutes the reasons for it.

The budget procedure is consistent with the deadlines under the Public Finance Act and the related regulatory framework, as well as with the deadline for the preparation and submission to the European Commission and the Eurogroup of a draft budget plan of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027.

All budget organizations, as well as legal entities controlled by the state and/or municipalities that are not part of the consolidated fiscal program, but fall within the scope of the "General Government" sector, are covered.

The program format of the budget for 2027 will be applied by all primary budget spending units whose budgets are part of the state budget, with the exception of the National Assembly and the judiciary, for which this is regulated by law.

Program budgeting is a government tool for improving the quality of public finance management, improving the planning and preparation processes of draft budgets of budget organizations, and increasing the transparency and accountability of budget systems, news.bg noted.