The small municipal children's ward in Kavarna got a new chance for the future thanks to a doctor from Nigeria. For the second month, Dr. Bello Mode has been taking care of the little patients, and soon his wife is expected to support him at the hospital. The medical facility serves the residents of Kavarna and Shabla, including people from remote settlements on the northern Black Sea coast, for whom traveling to another hospital is often a serious difficulty, "Nova TV".

Only a few months ago it was on the verge of closure due to a lack of medical staff. Now 83-year-old Dr. Hamza Veliev, who has been associated with pediatrics in Kavarna for more than 50 years, has handed over the management of the ward to his young colleague. In his words, without the children's ward, the municipal hospital could hardly exist. "We are a hospital that serves the two municipalities of Shabla and Kavarna. Imagine a young mother with poor financial means leaving Durankulak and going to look for a cure for her child. This is the only hospital that welcomes them, accepts them, and treats them", says Dr. Veliev.

Dr. Bello Mode graduated from medicine in Varna in 2008 and two years later started working in Dobrich. He was offered the opportunity to join the team of the hospital in Kavarna after a recommendation from a colleague.

According to Dr. Veliev, the change after the arrival of the new pediatrician is visible - children are being accepted and treated, and parents are satisfied with the care. "Things have been very rosy since he has been here. Children are being accepted, treated, people are satisfied. And Bello Mode is very modest. He himself has four children, and he has extensive experience in childcare," he says.

During the summer months, the workload in the department increases due to the return of Bulgarians working abroad, as well as the many tourists on the Northern Black Sea Coast. Currently, the department has seven beds.

Despite the language barrier, the doctor says that he does not experience serious difficulties in communicating with patients. The new head of pediatrics says that the young patients perceive him as their parent. He says that the most important things for him are the people and the trust he has received from the local community.

Local residents hope that Dr. Mode will stay in Kavarna. The municipality is providing him with housing, and his wife, who is a specialist obstetrician-gynecologist, is expected to start working at the hospital soon.