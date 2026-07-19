Yellow cheese and cheese are getting more expensive, most fruits and vegetables are getting cheaper

This week, too, there has been a mixed movement in wholesale prices for basic food products, fruits and vegetables. This is shown by data from the weekly bulletin of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), cited by BTA.

The market price index (MPI), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in our country, decreased by 0.43% to 2.342 points compared to 2.352 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1,000 points) is from 2005.

Cow cheese is getting more expensive by 2.09% to 6.25 euros per kilogram, and "Vitosha" yellow cheese - by 2.70% to 9.29 euros per kilogram. The price of yogurt (3 and over 3% fat content) fell by 1.86% to 0.74 euros per 400 g bucket, and fresh milk rose by 2.39% to 1.20 euros per liter.

Frozen chicken meat fell by 4.14% to 3.66 euros per kilogram, and eggs (size M) - by 5.94% to 0.19 euros per piece wholesale. Cow butter (125 gram package) is offered at 1.52 euros per piece, which is an increase of 8.57%.

The price of rice fell by 1.52% to 1.68 euros per kilogram, and lentils - by 1.01% to 1.96 euros per kilogram. The price of ripe beans is up by 2.17% to 1.98 euros per kilogram. The price of sugar is up by 0.46% to 0.88 euros per kilogram. The price of oil has decreased - by 0.90% to 1.76 euros per liter, and flour type 500 - by 1.47% to 0.67 euros per kilogram.

Among vegetables, the most expensive this week are zucchini, which are traded by 15.11% more - at 0.64 euros per kilogram, and the largest drop is observed in the price of tomatoes, which are down by 12.63% to 1.37 euros per kilogram.

The price of lettuce has also decreased - by 3.03% to 0.64 euros per kilogram, potatoes - by 2.64% to 0.59 euros per kilogram, carrots - by 8.89% to 0.84 euros per kilogram, as well as green peppers - by 9.59% to 1.32 euros per kilogram.

They are also increasing in price red peppers - by 3.72% to 2.01 euros per kilogram, cucumbers - by 0.35% to 1.15 euros per kilogram, cabbage - by 5.07% to 0.58 euros per kilogram, ripe onions - by 4.90% to 0.60 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, only apples are more expensive - by 3.06% to 1.28 euros per kilogram. The largest decrease is recorded in the price of peaches, which are traded by 15.63% less - at 1.35 euros per kilogram. Apricots follow, whose price is down by 14.32% to 1.40 euros per kilogram. Lemons also become cheaper - by 3.38% to 2.29 euros per kilogram.