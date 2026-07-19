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Kilometer-long traffic jam on the Burgas - Sozopol road

Kilometer-long traffic jam on the Burgas - Sozopol road

Cars broke down in the area before the turnoff for Kraimorie district

Jul 19, 2026 15:11 46

Kilometer-long traffic jam on the Burgas - Sozopol road - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Two cars, stopped in the right lane, blocked traffic at the exit from Burgas in the direction of Sozopol, BNT summarized.

The cars broke down in the area before the turnoff for Kraimorie district. There is currently no information on the reason why the cars blocked the traffic lane.

A kilometer-long traffic jam has formed on the main road, which has reached the Ring Road of the seaside town. On Sunday, many people travel to the Southern Black Sea coast, which further complicates traffic in the area.


Bulgaria