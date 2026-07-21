Strong storms in the Southwest and Plovdiv - damage and flooding

A powerful storm with hurricane-force winds, torrential rains and hail caused serious material damage in a number of regions of Bulgaria. The situation was the worst in Southwest Bulgaria and the Plovdiv region.

Dozens of reports of incidents were filed in the municipalities of Petrich, Sandanski and Kresna. Due to the complicated situation, the regional governor of Blagoevgrad activated the BG-ALERT hazard system with a warning of an expected second strong storm.

Southwest Damage and Incidents

Petrich and Sandanski: Lightning caused a large fire in the village of Razdak in Petrich, which was later brought under control Topnovini.com. In Sandanski and neighboring villages, strong winds caused material damage and temporary power outages.

Lightning caused a large fire in the village of Razdak in Petrich, which was later brought under control Topnovini.com. In Sandanski and neighboring villages, strong winds caused material damage and temporary power outages. Kresna: The storm knocked down a traffic light in the city center. Travelers reported a landslide in the Kresna Gorge, which blocked traffic on the main road E-79, forming kilometer-long queues, but the road was later cleared.

Flood in Plovdiv

The thunderstorm and heavy rainfall left main streets and boulevards in Plovdiv under water. In some places, the sewage system was unable to absorb the huge amount of water, and the gusts of wind knocked down trees and branches. Morning Ruse. Due to the disastrous situation and the flooded fields, the long-awaited football clash between the teams of "Botev" (Plovdiv) and "Lokomotiv" (Sofia) was suspended and postponed until the following evening.

As of 3:00 AM, emergency crews are continuing their work on the ground to remove fallen trees and restore normal traffic.

If you wish, I can provide you with updated information about the damage repair and weather forecast for the next few hours.

Emergency crews are clearing storm damage in Southwestern Bulgaria and Plovdiv, with traffic on the key The main road E-79 through the Kresna Gorge has now been completely restored after clearing the collapsed earth and rock mass. More than 50 signals for fallen trees and broken power lines are being processed in real time by the round-the-clock teams of the Regional Road Administration. The fire near the village of Razhdak in Petritsch, caused by lightning, is fully controlled without any injuries or affected houses. In Plovdiv, eight specialized teams of municipal enterprises continue the removal of fallen branches and the drainage of critical underpasses Utro Ruse.