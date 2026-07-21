Ivan Hristanov: Between 20 and 30% of food is pure junk or expired food

The voluntary standard for Bulgarian food products will not solve the problems with the quality and origin of food if it is not supported by mandatory rules and effective control. This was stated by the former Minister of Agriculture Ivan Hristanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, the idea itself is not enough if there is no real implementation.

The standard is mandatory, otherwise it is just marketing

"There is no such thing as a voluntary standard. The standard is mandatory, otherwise it is not a standard", Hristanov is categorical.

He explained that currently European legislation allows checks to be made to see whether the content of a product corresponds to the information on the label.

"If someone has written that the product is made from Bulgarian raw cow's milk, but in fact it is made from powdered milk, he is subject to sanctions", the former minister pointed out on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the state should introduce mandatory labeling of the origin of the main raw materials in foods for daily consumption, especially meat and dairy products. This way, consumers will be able to clearly distinguish whether they are buying Bulgarian or imported goods.

Battle with the invisible undercover agents in the food chain

Hristov also criticized the government, stating that instead of actions, the public hears mostly excuses.

"If I have 131 deputies, I will drive forward like an icebreaker", he said, referring to the parliamentary support for the cabinet.

According to him, the lack of an effective fight against the gray sector in the food industry remains a serious problem. According to him, a significant part of the market continues to be occupied by poor-quality or unfit for consumption products.

"My estimate is that between 20 and 30% of the food is pure counterfeit or expired food, smuggling and irregular imports", said Hristanov.

He is of the opinion that without sufficiently trained and motivated employees, control cannot be effective.

"To carry out control, everything depends on people. You need fighters. There are no more fighters", commented the former minister.

Hristanov added that until institutions guarantee reliable control over the quality and origin of food, the safest option for consumers remains to shop from verified producers and stores that they trust.