Minister Shishkov: One day at "Hemus" cost us over 1 billion leva

One day at "Hemus" cost us over 1 billion leva. This was stated to bTV by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, quoted by novini.bg

And he added: "In 2018, 2019 and 2020, large sums of money were distributed in the form of advances. In one day, the advance was allowed to be over 20%, or more than 100 thousand leva, and this one day cost the state more than 1 billion leva."

"The state supposedly decided to develop infrastructure projects, but in fact it developed some companies with advances, while the lots of "Hemus" had not yet been designed", added the regional minister.

According to him, this concerns 4-5 large companies. "We are not flirting with these companies. From now on, we can offer them, if they want to work honestly and honestly. What does this mean - monitoring the quality and meeting the deadlines. They probably, like us, do not like these conversations."

"Yesterday I took out documentation and showed the companies that were awarded without tenders and competitions – through an in-house procedure and through the state-owned company "Automagistrali", which has practically become the largest construction company in Bulgaria," said Shishkov.