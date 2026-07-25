Nikolay Nenchev: The decision on the American tanker planes did not need to go through the National Assembly

"Statements about the danger of war with Iran are too extreme. The decision to deploy the American tanker planes did not need to go through the National Assembly. We have agreements with our NATO and EU allies. The Minister of Defense has the right to make the decision on their deployment, but going through the National Assembly for a vote was a democratic approach", commented the former Minister of Defense and leader of the Bulgarian National Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Nikolay Nenchev in the studio of "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS.

According to Nenchev, Prime Minister Rumen Radev has inconsistent positions. "He was against it, because during the election campaign he had an opposite position regarding the planes. We witnessed the first protests against them. The big problem is that it was not explained well enough to the public. The opposition was also ignored. Radev went into hiding and sent the decision to parliament," he pointed out.

He recalled that while Rumen Radev was commander of the Supreme Judicial Council, he was categorical that we should not change the law to allow our allies and our military forces to guard our airspace. "It was his decision to leave office. Radev must admit that he is wrong on many issues. The parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" also has contradictory positions, they do not have a clear idea of what is being done," he said.

Regarding the construction of the "Belene" nuclear power plant together with Ukraine, Nenchev said that he was skeptical, but the idea was not bad. "These reactors should either be sold or utilized. But how could Ukraine believe something that we constantly put on and take off the negotiating table," said the former defense minister.

Nikolai Nenchev will also enter the presidential race in the fall. "A joint candidacy on the right would be wonderful. The Bulgarian National Union of Socialists and Democrats (BNS) is nominating me as a candidate, but we are giving the opportunity for a mandate for negotiations for such a candidacy and if there is support - we will support it. We would support a worthy candidate as long as there are negotiations in this direction," he said. Nenchev also wished success to Iliyana Yotova, who yesterday announced her candidacy for the elections in the fall.