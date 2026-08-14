The second eight F-16 fighters for Bulgaria are delayed until 2030.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov discussed with representatives of “Lockheed Martin“ the implementation of the contract for the second eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

During the talks, the contractor informed about difficulties in the production process, which will lead to a delay in their delivery to Bulgaria until the second quarter of 2030. The American side specified that this deadline is not final and all possible actions will be taken to accelerate production and their earlier receipt.

“For the Bulgarian side, it is of key importance that the delay be as short as possible and not lead to an additional financial burden for the state. We expect assurances that the delay will not affect the final price of the contract, as well as specific actions to reduce delays“, said Minister Stoyanov.

Regarding the remaining activities under the contract for the first eight F-16 Block 70, Minister Dimitar Stoyanov explained that the goal is to include them in combat duty next year. “For me as a minister, it is important to see F-16s flying in the Bulgarian sky, to have the necessary spare parts and components for aircraft maintenance, as well as sufficient, trained pilots“, said the minister.

In this regard, he raised the issue of expanding the opportunities for training Bulgarian pilots in F-16 training centers, as well as the timely provision of spare parts and components necessary for the maintenance and operation of the aircraft. Minister Stoyanov reminded that the Bulgarian side has sent a request to the US for second-hand F-16 aircraft to help maintain the necessary capabilities of the Bulgarian Air Force.

“This issue is now gaining even greater importance and we hope to receive the necessary support“, Stoyanov was categorical. The acting US Embassy in Bulgaria also participated in the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Defense.

Martin McDowell and Lt. Gen. Omar Cavalier, head of the US Military Group in Bulgaria.