The Council of Ministers adopts the legislative program by December

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria meets today at 10:00 for a key regular session. The main focus of the agenda is the consideration and adoption of The government's legislative program for the period July-December 2026..

The document will outline the main regulatory priorities and initiatives of the cabinet for the second half of the year.

Journalistic reports on the official information portal of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg) show that the meeting also includes a large-scale package of strategic decisions in the field of security, national defense and transport infrastructure.

Key topics on the agenda

In addition to the legislative plan, the meeting covers important sectoral decisions:

Security: Discuss changes in the DANS manual.

Discuss changes in the DANS manual. Defence: Ratification of modernization contracts, including machines “Stryker“ and Javelin missiles, plus a new NATO fuel pipeline system.

Ratification of modernization contracts, including machines “Stryker“ and Javelin missiles, plus a new NATO fuel pipeline system. Infrastructure: Changes in vignette and toll tariffs.

Context and expectations

The adoption of the program (July-December 2026) meets transparency requirements, as the document is expected on the strategy.bg portal. Commitments to the EU are also integrated.