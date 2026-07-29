In the Slatina region, a new luminous marking paint developed by a Bulgarian entrepreneur is being tested PHOTOS

The mayor of the “Slatina“ district, Georgi Iliev, gave the green light for testing a new Bulgarian development.

In a small and poorly lit area - in the passage between the beginning of “Geo Milev” and “Hristo Maksimov” streets - a luminous marking paint has been placed, which accumulates light and emits it for several hours after sunset. Tests and laboratory analyses of the behavior of the “sample” are currently underway.

It is the work of a resident of the “Slatina” district, not wanting to fall under the media spotlight, who contacted Georgi Iliev. The entrepreneur has developed the innovation for the field he deals with - children's toys.

The mayor of the "Slatina" district told about the innovation on his Facebook profile. “Thanks to the developers who wished to remain anonymous and especially to V.! Next week I will check again how the "sample" behaves and I will write to you", Georgi Iliev explained on the social network.

We emphasize that the paint tests do not cancel the commitment of the Sofia Municipality to provide street lighting and quality marking on the streets in our neighborhoods.

With good results from the laboratory analyses, this paint could be included in a state administrative regulation, for which the developer has submitted documents to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. The luminous paint could be used for intra-district marking of bike paths, pedestrian zones and tourist routes.

As we well know, the “Slatina“ district is known for its minds, which we are proud of. Including the Zevzeks, who already explain that after the tests are completed, the innovation will be useful not only for the elderly, but also for neighbors with a rich banquet culture, who easily find their way home at night.