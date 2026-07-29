High tension in the National Assembly: Kostadinov and Petar Stoychev from the PB almost came to a fight

High tension in the plenary hall between the ruling party and the PG of "Vazrazhdane" within the debate on the first reading of the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Oil Products. The amendments were submitted by "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB), after last week the Constitutional Court (CS) annulled texts regulating the appointment of a special commercial manager in critical infrastructure facilities, a FOCUS reporter reported.

During the discussions, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov accused Radev of acting like the previous ruling majority - GERB and DPS, regarding the refinery in Burgas.

"From now on, we will say every day - Rumen Radev is a liar", said Kostadinov, continuing to use strong epithets, and then the chairman of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov and his party colleagues went to the "Vazrazhdane" seats to talk. Tensions arose between PB MP Petar Stoychev and Kostadin Kostadinov, which necessitated the intervention of the quaestor to break them up. Mihaela Dotsova announced a 30-minute break.

Kostadinov's reaction

Kostadinov's reaction to the media followed, who stated:

"Scandalous decisions are being swept under the carpet - the ruling party is restoring the status quo of the previous government after the Constitutional Court's decision on the subject, taking into account Rumen Radev's veto as head of state", he said and added:

"We will always tell the truth. When you lose your arguments, all you have left to do is insult", the MP also said, emphasizing that his party wants amendments between the first and second readings in the law on the special governor. The reason for the scandal in the hall, according to him, is that the majority MPs do not want to work next week.