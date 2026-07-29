The Children's Hospital in Burgas “St. Anastasia“ received an operating permit.

This was announced by Mayor Dimitar Nikolov on his "Facebook" profile.

"We are now submitting the documents to the NHIF. After the signing of the contract, the phased introduction of the hospital's departments and structures into operation will begin.

Until this happens and the contract is signed, a schedule for free preventive examinations for children will be announced," Nikolov wrote..

The path to the construction of a modern, multi-profile children's hospital in Burgas, a key development for the entire Southeastern region of Bulgaria, is marked by persistent local efforts and significant institutional steps.

This project, which is now reaching its culmination with the issuance of an operating permit for the “St. Anastasia“ Children's Hospital, addresses long-standing needs for specialized pediatric care far from the capital.

The first concrete steps in the physical construction of the hospital began with the signing of a construction contract in early 2023. However, the path was not without administrative obstacles.

Previous decision of the Council of Ministers No. 139 of February 22, 2023, which initially approved the establishment of the hospital, had to be repealed and subsequently replaced.

This decision, taken later in October 2023, was imposed by objective circumstances, such as appeals of public procurement and requests for changes to the approved structure and number of beds.

The new, updated project formalizes the vision for a medical facility with 142 beds, operating in 26 structures and offering treatment in 27 medical specialties.

This comprehensive approach was specifically designed to meet the medical needs of the Burgas region, as confirmed by the National Health Card. Even before the physical completion of the building, the local authorities in Burgas began preparing the terrain for its operational functioning. In December 2023, the Municipality of Burgas announced a competition for the hospital manager, demonstrating a proactive approach to staff recruitment.

This call was met with considerable interest, attracting over 500 candidates for various medical and non-medical positions, highlighting the regional and national expectation for such a facility. As 2024 approached, the physical construction of the building gained momentum. By February 2024, progress was sufficient to warrant an inspection by then-Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

During his visit, the Prime Minister not only expressed hope that the hospital would open by the end of the year, but also praised the Municipality of Burgas and Mayor Dimitar Nikolov for their pioneering efforts.

He emphasized how regional initiatives often demonstrate their vitality precisely where national projects encounter difficulties. It was confirmed that the hospital will serve a huge population of approximately 1.5 million people across the region, including areas in Burgas, Yambol and Sliven regions.

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov further committed 24 million leva in aid to Burgas as a direct beneficiary under the “Regions in Development“ program, recognizing the hospital as a foundational “first center of children's healthcare in our country“.

In May 2024, construction continued to progress, moving into the crucial phase of equipment delivery and installation. The municipality confirmed the ongoing installation of internal hospital systems, furnishing of patient rooms and escalators, along with plans for a complete renovation of the surrounding streets, landscaping and even a playground.

At the same time, Dr. Blagomir Zdravkov was announced as the winner of the competition for the hospital's manager. He optimistically predicts the hospital's launch during the active summer season, pending all necessary regulatory approvals from the Executive Agency for Medical Supervision, the Regional Health Inspectorate - Burgas and the Ministry of Health.

This steady progress, despite the initial administrative adjustments and complexities of a large-scale infrastructure project, underscores the commitment to improving access to healthcare for children in a vital Bulgarian region.

Receiving the operating permit is not just an administrative act; it marks the culmination of a focused regional effort that promises to redefine pediatric care for hundreds of thousands of citizens, proving that local will can truly drive national change.