GERB-SDF: We have prepared a constitutional complaint against the state budget for 2026.

GERB-SDF have prepared a constitutional complaint against the state budget for 2026, are holding talks for support with other parliamentary forces. This was announced in the National Assembly by Temenuzhka Petkova, after President Iliana Yotova announced today that the law on the state budget for this year will be promulgated in the "State Gazette".

"We have prepared a request to the Constitutional Court (CS) to declare the Law on the State Budget for 2026 unconstitutional. This is because of the high deficit of 5.7% of GDP, while at the same time the Law on Public Finances clearly states that it cannot exceed 3%", explained Petkova.

"According to GERB-SDF, this is a gross violation of the basic principle of the rule of law. The Treaty on the Functioning of the EU has also been violated. A similar precedent has never happened in the Bulgarian parliament before, but "Progressive Bulgaria" managed to do it. We are holding talks with other parliamentary groups, we rely on the support of our colleagues," Petkova pointed out.

"This budget provides for 778 million euros less in revenue, has strong ambition in spending - 2.8 billion euros more than the poor budget of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, 2.3 billion euros more in capital expenditures than those set by the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, emphasized the former Finance Minister. What should we ask now – what will they do with these 23 billion euros more capital expenditures", commented Temenuzhka Petkova.

According to GERB-SDF, President Yotova has, as expected, informed that she intends to promulgate the budget with the most important argument that everyone is waiting for it.

"We from GERB-SDF believe that people are hardly looking forward to August 1, when they will start paying 30% more expensive vignettes, higher insurance contributions on the maximum insured income, without changing the pension ceiling, and municipalities are hardly looking forward to Minister Shishkov's subjective assessment of when and what projects should be included for payment", commented Denitsa Sacheva.

According to her, the impatience with which people are waiting for this budget will become clear at the end of August and the beginning of September.

"It is unlikely that around 240,000 part-time workers, whose vacation will be reduced, are eagerly awaiting this budget", added Sacheva.

"We have repeatedly said that this is a very difficult decision for Yotova, who yesterday gratefully accepted the support of the PB. Our criticism is not directed at her, she is in a difficult situation - whether to expect the support of the PB, or to hope that by the elections the citizens will forget about this budget", continued Denitsa Sacheva.

"It is more important, according to her, that the PB do not know what they are doing and are not ready for any decisive reforms. We all proposed an increase in the compensation for the second year of maternity leave, if the woman returns to work earlier, it was rejected, and days later the Minister of Social Affairs said that this would be proposed by them," explained Denitsa Sacheva.

"Budget 2026 will face the fiasco of budget 2027 and then we will see the public discontent, since the political criticism was not heard, we believe that it cannot go unnoticed," she is convinced.