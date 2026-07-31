Bozhidar Bozhanov on the threats from Iran: Rumen Radev fell into his own trap

The whole mess with Iran is the result of long-term positions of the president and then the candidate Radev to instill fear in Bulgarian society in the face of invented risks. This was stated to journalists in parliament by the MP from the PG of “Democratic Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov.

According to him, a similar approach was used both in relation to the aircraft, for which Rumen Radev stated during the election campaign that there was a risk, and in relation to the Russian aggression in Ukraine and Bulgarian support for Ukraine.

“This fear-mongering led to the moment when he fell into his own trap, which he set himself“, commented Bozhanov.

According to Bozhanov, it is necessary to convene the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC). “This is the format in which strategic and current issues related to national security are discussed with services, with the executive branch, with political parties“, said the MP.

Bozhanov emphasized that whether the statements from Iran pose a real threat must be established after hearing the competent institutions. "Whether it is a threat or not, what they said from Iran is a question that we will answer when we manage to hear the services, the Foreign Ministry," he said.

According to him, the criticism of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is justified, since the "adequate procedure" was not followed.

Whether Radev should convene the Security Council of the Council of Ministers is "a matter of his judgment", according to the words of the deputy from the Bulgarian National Assembly Ivaylo Mirchev.