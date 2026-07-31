Velislava Petrova did not come to the parliament for control, she had urgent commitments

Half an hour after the start of the last parliamentary control for this season, the chairman of the session Atanas Atanasov announced that due to urgent commitments, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova would not come to the National Assembly.

She had to answer two questions from GERB and PP about the 21st package of sanctions measures that the European Union imposed on Russia.

A few days ago, the actions of the ruling party on this issue were confusing. Prime Minister Rumen Radev even threatened a veto, but then several individuals were removed from the list of those sanctioned at Bulgaria's request, including Russian Patriarch Kirill. Radev expressed dissatisfaction with the so-called. A coalition of the willing, and at the same time Minister Petrova was in Kiev and it turned out that her name appears in a declaration supporting precisely this coalition.

Yesterday Petrova had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Petrova assured Araghchi that it was excluded that any direct military actions related to the conflict in the Middle East would be carried out from the territory of Bulgaria. But from the profile of the Iranian embassy in our country it became clear that Tehran wants Bulgaria to reconsider its decision.