There are suspects in the deliberate arson of the home of the businessman from Bankya

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has suspects in the death of 56-year-old businessman Vladimir Yankov, whose charred body was discovered after a fire in his home in Bankya. The investigation is being conducted actively, and a result may be reached in the near future. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev on the sidelines of the parliament.

„We have suspects in the arson with a deceased person in Bankya, work is being done extremely actively. I am convinced that there will be a result very soon“, said Demerdzhiev, quoted by NOVA.

The minister did not want to reveal details about the progress of the investigation.

The fire in the home of Vladimir Yankov broke out on July 27. When extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the charred body of the 56-year-old businessman. Initially, investigators were working on different versions of the causes of his death, but the fire department's expert reports showed evidence of deliberate arson.

In the case, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is leading an investigation based on evidence of premeditated murder committed in a house in Bankya.

According to information available to sources close to the investigation, more than two fire sources were found on the second floor of the house, where the bedrooms were. According to experts, this may be a sign that the fire was also used to erase traces of a crime.

Investigators are reconstructing the last hours of Yankov's life and the actions of the people he had contact with before his death.

Among the names mentioned in connection with the businessman's last hours is that of world rhythmic gymnastics champion Simona Peycheva.

According to information from NOVA, she was among the last people to see Vladimir Yankov hours before he was found dead.

However, the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs denied the information that Peycheva was wanted in connection with the investigation into the businessman's death.

A NOVA team contacted Peycheva, but she refused to comment.

At the end of his statement to the media, Demerdzhiev commented and the investigation into the “Petrohan“ case. According to him, it continues jointly with the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency.

“Our ambition is for the truth in the case to be presented at the end of August. We are currently holding meetings with representatives of the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency in order to unite all available information and present the full picture“, said the Minister of the Interior.

The “Petrohan“ case is the subject of investigations by several institutions, and as early as February, clarification of the facts and circumstances surrounding the deaths in the area was requested.