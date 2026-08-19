Russian plane flew through Bulgarian airspace

A Russian plane has entered Bulgaria from the Black Sea and is heading west.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the flight of the plane, which is used to combat disasters and accidents, is of a humanitarian nature. It belongs to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

The flight was carried out after a request with a note from the Serbian side, in connection with the fires in Serbia. During the preparation of the flight, the necessary permits were issued by the Bulgarian institutions in accordance with the established procedure.

The Ministry of Transport also informed NOVA that it was a plane for fighting fires. Bulgaria cooperated as quickly as possible. The fires are close to Bulgarian territory and such a reaction is completely normal, the authorities also indicate.