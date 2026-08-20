After the fecal contamination: "Iztok" beach in Sveti Vlas opened for swimming

"Iztok" beach in Sveti Vlas is open for swimming again, after access was banned a week ago due to fecal contamination of the sea. The cause turned out to be a failure in a discharge pipe of a private treatment plant in the "Elenite" area. The damage has already been repaired, BNT reported.

From today, tourists can now safely enter the sea at "Iztok" beach in Sveti Vlas. The order allowing bathing has already been handed over to the concessionaire of the beach.

The restriction was imposed a week ago after samples from the Burgas Public Health Institute found significantly elevated levels of Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci. The source of the pollution was the insufficient capacity of a private sewage treatment plant in the "Elenite" area and a failure of a drain pipe, where fecal water was flowing into the sea. The damage has already been repaired with the help of divers. And the water samples taken show that there is no danger to the health of residents and tourists.

The RHI-Burgas assures that currently all 49 monitored beaches have excellent sea water quality and are some of the cleanest in Europe.

Dr. Georgi Pazderov, director of RHI-Burgas: “Samples are also being taken today, but we have two consecutive samples that are of excellent quality. In this part of the beaches of Sveti Vlas, we will continue to take samples not every other week, as is the schedule according to the regulation, but twice a week.”

Diko Dikov, regional governor of Burgas: “It turns out that there is a break in the pipe for the discharge of water. Specialized divers made the necessary bypass, through which they repaired the damage. I undertake everything within the power and capabilities of the state, the planning and construction of an entirely new wastewater treatment plant, which will have the necessary capacity.”