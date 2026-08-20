The only reason any of the democratic forces and parties are still refraining from an outright denial of Radev's cabinet is the hope that he can take real steps towards judicial reform, determine the parliamentary quota through a transparent and fair procedure, and generally justify at least some of the hopes that his voters have placed in him.

I have no such illusions. Unfortunately.

This is what he commented on "Facebook" Iliyan Vassilev,

Radev will gradually become more and more cynical and will care less and less about criticism - including the benevolent ones.

And this will be another case in which the hope of the type “Hristo Ivanov makes compromises for the sake of judicial reform“ - then with Borisov and Peevski, and now transferred to Radev - will crash. Because it has no solid foundation. I say this to the leaders of these democratic parties, because this is already the third time that the water pitcher will inevitably break.

Who is this ultra-, ultra-naive person who thinks that since this is the understanding of justice in money, in justice and the rule of law - i.e. Will the judicial reform be different?

How are you going to appoint Borisov's lieutenants, Peevski and Dogan - including Maggio and other "heroes" of the transition - with one hand, and in the SJC you will appoint "independent" judges, prosecutors and investigators from them?

It is simply unbelievable what lies ahead of us.

The truth is that Radev is the new, improved edition of the symbiosis between behind-the-scenes and political corruption. The continuation of the model after Borisov.

Hope everyone leave here. You know where this inscription came from.

And the sooner you realize it, the better. So that there are no more illusions.

The fact that Demerdzhiev and Shishkov do something from time to time is just a facade. You know the principle: Follow the money.

Koprinkov is the essence, Demerdzhiev and Shishkov are the facade. And Radev is simply a temporarily hired actor for the role of “Chief“.

Don't get me wrong - I am not malicious, nor do I wish this government harm. Many probably started with good intentions. But they have sunk into the System and gradually become an integral part of it.

And a system cannot be changed by people who have already allowed it to subjugate them.

It has subjugated them. Completely. For this, protests are inevitable and necessary, the sooner the better. But most of all, we need a president who can deter and balance these extremes in Radev's regime.

* with abbreviations