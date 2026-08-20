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Man in danger of life after jumping from moving tractor

Man in danger of life after jumping from moving tractor

However, he suffered serious injuries when he fell to the ground

Aug 20, 2026 10:28 31

Man in danger of life after jumping from moving tractor - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A 68-year-old man is in danger of life after an accident with a tractor in the Burgas village of Draganovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The accident occurred at around 11.06 am on August 19 on a dirt road in the area of \u200b\u200b“Treta“ street. The man was driving an unregistered wheeled tractor \u200b\u200b“YUMZ“, which went off the road and overturned in a ravine.

Before the machine fell, the driver jumped from the cabin while it was moving. However, he suffered serious injuries when he fell to the ground.

The 68-year-old man was transported to the \u200b\u200b“Heart and Brain“ hospital, where he was admitted for treatment with multiple pelvic fractures and other serious injuries. His condition is serious and life-threatening.


Bulgaria