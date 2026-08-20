Man in danger of life after jumping from moving tractor

A 68-year-old man is in danger of life after an accident with a tractor in the Burgas village of Draganovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The accident occurred at around 11.06 am on August 19 on a dirt road in the area of \u200b\u200b“Treta“ street. The man was driving an unregistered wheeled tractor \u200b\u200b“YUMZ“, which went off the road and overturned in a ravine.

Before the machine fell, the driver jumped from the cabin while it was moving. However, he suffered serious injuries when he fell to the ground.

The 68-year-old man was transported to the \u200b\u200b“Heart and Brain“ hospital, where he was admitted for treatment with multiple pelvic fractures and other serious injuries. His condition is serious and life-threatening.