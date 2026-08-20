Assen Vassilev: Deafening silence from the Supreme Commander of Bulgaria, Mrs. Yotova, after the news about "Bezmer"

Deafening silence from the Supreme Commander of Bulgaria, Mrs. Yotova - 24 hours after the news about "Bezmer". This was written on his Facebook profile by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev.

„No National Security Advisory Council has been convened.

There is no statement on what measures will be taken. Complete silence.

With such a commander-in-chief, I don't even want to think about what would happen if there was a real attack.“

Vassilev also commented yesterday on the publication of the “Financial Times“, which claims that “Iranian forces are assessing the possibilities of striking American assets in Southeast Europe, for example in Bulgaria, which last month approved the use of its “Bezmer” airbase for refueling American aircraft“.