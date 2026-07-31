Stricter security measures have been introduced for the Bezmer airbase

All necessary measures regarding the Bezmer airbase have been taken, we have taken more measures than the level of danger that we have identified.

This was said on the sidelines of the parliament by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, quoted by BTA.

He called on citizens to be absolutely calm and added that the situation is constantly being monitored. "The measures we have taken are much higher than the level of threat we have identified", the minister repeated, adding that the level of danger is minimal.

BTA recalls that on July 22, the National Assembly authorized the deployment of up to eight military aircraft, type KC-135, with their crews, up to 250 servicemen with personal weapons and ammunition and airport equipment from the US Armed Forces on the territory of Bulgaria, which will provide support for US operations in the Middle East. Their deployment was allowed at the "Bezmer" air base for the period from July 24 to October 1, 2026. The proposal was submitted by the Council of Ministers.