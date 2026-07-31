Part of the island in the Batak Dam burned down

A fire affected the tourist island in the “Batak“ dam in the late afternoon of July 30, destroying dry vegetation, bushes and trees. Thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters and volunteers, the flames were localized before they caused more serious damage, BTA reported.

The fire has covered approximately one third of the island, which is a preferred place for recreation during the summer months. After the intervention of the teams, the fire has been completely extinguished.

Although the area is difficult to access, there was no danger of the fire spreading to the surrounding forest massifs. This limited the risk of a larger fire.

The Batak firefighting team and volunteers arrived at the scene of the incident by tourist boat, which allowed extinguishing operations to begin without delay and prevent the spread of the flames. The causes of the fire are still being clarified. Initial data indicate that the fire most likely started from an unextinguished open fire left by visitors to the island.