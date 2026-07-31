Takov: September The Municipal Council will have two sessions – 10 and 24. I hope that Sofia will have a budget on the first date

Two of the parties appealed the budget to show their opposition. This is simply a political action that has no particular value. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the BSP Ivan Takov in the program “The Day Live” on NOVA NEWS in connection with the referral of the Constitutional Court for Budget 2026 by the PP and GERB.

According to Takov, the BSP is considering the budget for this year from two perspectives – value and pragmatic. “For us, this budget carries the philosophies of the last 20 and more years. The redistribution of GDP is again well below the average levels for the European Union. We are again below the average levels for financing social systems, education and healthcare”, he said. And he added: “The main philosophy that we want to be followed in our country is that the care for human development should be above that for big capital”.

The Deputy Chairman of the BSP stated that big capital in the form of large corporations must assume its share of tax responsibility. “The majority of the tax burden cannot be borne by people with a lower social status”, he added.

According to him, in order for Bulgaria to achieve the average distribution for the EU of nearly 50% of GDP, more serious revenues are needed. “These revenues must come from somewhere, they cannot be financed only with new loans. A change in the tax system is needed”, said Takov.

He pointed out that one of the BSP's concerns is a possible freezing of the minimum wage in the budget for next year.

Takov also commented on the date for adopting the Sofia budget for 2026. “The Municipal Council will have two sessions in September - 10 and 24. I hope that Sofia will have a budget on the first date”, he said. And he added: “The state budget comes into force tomorrow. By law, municipalities have 40 days to adopt their budgets. Instead of rushing and adopting the budget in August, I prefer to hold the necessary talks with the other political groups, the mayor and his deputies”.