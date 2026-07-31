Pavel Popov, DB: The Bulgarian government adopted a wrong budget - there are huge problems in it

The decision not to sign the complaints in the Constitutional Court was made for two reasons. First, because GERB and PP have enough votes together and second - because of the risk of transferring the solution to this problem to an institution that acts very slowly. This was stated by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Pavel Popov in the program "The Day Live" on NOVA NEWS.

"The real problem is that the Bulgarian government adopted a wrong budget. This is a budget with huge problems - both quantitative and qualitative. The quantitative ones are in the huge deficit that was set, and the qualitative ones in the lack of reforms that were set," he pointed out.

In his words, the differences between "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Continuing Change" are not great. "In most cases, we vote the same way. There are differences only where it comes to policies related to additional spending in the state budget. Our opinion during the second vote on the budget was that proposals for additional spending should be limited at all costs," he believes.

"We want resignation now, but it is too early to talk about a vote of no confidence. The parliamentary group of the ruling party is trying to distance itself from its own decisions. There is a constant justification for the inheritance, which cannot be specified when we try to obtain specific evidence," Popov said.

On the topic of "Baba Alino", he said that the circle of people involved will only grow larger. "All attempts to place blame where it does not lie can actually be interpreted as a way to cover up the case," he believes.