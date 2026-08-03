Diana Damyanova: The rest is silence

These days I came across a paid (sponsored) message on Facebook from one of the mothers of the children killed in the Okolchitsa camper - the so-called mothers in yellow.

I do not undertake to guarantee the authenticity of this “advertised“ message, but if we assume that the social network has some control over its ads and guarantees their authenticity, then the message said that now that the families of the “dead” They gained the right to reach the property, somewhere at its foot they saw a lonely stray animal, took it with them, made it a comfortable bed in front of the burning hut and clearly express a desire to take care of this animal in the future.

And so it should be.

Because their relatives and children set the hut on fire and left their two faithful dogs to burn alive, as well as to suffocate in the fire (it was not clear which came first). It was never found out what happened to the cats.

So the tearful story that reached me via paid message about how the relatives of the murderer and the murdered are about to save the life of a poor animal moved me to tears.

I was also moved to tears earlier by the fact that the mother of the murdered man bows down to the deity of the murderer who killed her child.

But these are personal, private relations between the parents of the murderers and those of the murdered. And I will not judge them, even though I do not understand them.

However, what really matters is what the Bulgarian state did in this case.

The following information is widely known on this issue.

1. The government of Kiril Petkov, with the broad support of its pseudo-green partners, also supported by the newly elected Sofia mayor and a whole galaxy of non-governmental agents, has created excellent conditions for the existence and functioning of this pseudo-green and, according to the author, with serious evidence of being a pedophile organization.

In essence, the entire state apparatus was mobilized to support the “holy“ activities of this “holy“ organization, including financially, so that it could achieve its holy goals, including “voluntary sexual abuse of children“ for an extended period of time.

The use of hypnotic substances and the introduction of senior statesmen under hypnosis was only a small “extra“ in the life of this organization.

2. The caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov, which I sincerely believed would do exactly the opposite, put this topic under a deep lid.

The Minister of the Interior of this government, about whom we have learned in recent days that the laws did not apply particularly when they applied to him personally, did not find the time, desire and necessity to unravel this criminal story with a political subtext.

At that time I wondered how Gyurov, whom I knew and respected, became a “Petrokhan“ prisoner and what exactly they had to give him (or promise him) to continue to be so, in complete contradiction to his official duties and powers.

Now I am beginning to understand what they gave him and promised him, because apparently the presidential candidacy was “baking“ even then, and the “good” from PP–DB are particularly sensitive (for understandable reasons) to the Petrohan topic.

Now that the presidential candidacy is already baked, it remains to be understood how, through what type of flag-flag, similar to the assembly, this candidacy will also be supported by GERB, without which it has no chance. But about that – next time.

3. The regular government and the most talkative (or perhaps still equally talkative with Tsvetanov) Minister of Internal Affairs do not consider it their priority to unravel this criminal-political thriller.

Because, while from the rostrum of the National Assembly the minister was reading “data“ that Desislava Atanasova traveled with Peevski to Dubai – data that has not yet become a fact, – he could have introduced us to the facts surrounding this criminal-political plot during that time. He could have, but he didn't want to.

We can only guess whether the minister's modesty on this issue is caused by a political "order" to preserve relations with the PP-DB for later needs, whether the minister is more interested in Atanasova than Kalushev, or, God forbid, this interior minister also somehow has a thing for concealing the truth on the Petrokhan topic.

In civilian life, we call this concealment of the truth a lie, but the law works with a more specific terminology.

And otherwise, one of the mothers of the child killed in Okolchitsa will shelter an abandoned animal in the same burned-down house where the sect's faithful "pets" were brutally burned.

There's no way this isn't touching...