Ruzha Raicheva: There will probably be a pro forma candidacy from Borisov for the presidential elections

Rumors have been circulating that Prof. Valchev will be the candidacy of “Progressive Bulgaria”, and not Yotova. It is interesting whether this was really thought out, or whether it was simply muddying the waters. So far we have one candidate from the serious parties in the open. This was stated to BNT by journalist Ruzha Raicheva after the official position of Prof. Daniel Valchev, who announced earlier today that he will not participate in the presidential elections.

According to her colleague Veselin Stoynev, things are becoming clearer: “The presidential elections are dividing and consolidating support either from the ruling party or from the main opposition. A candidate without party support is viewed more specifically.“

Recall that all seven presidential elections so far have had a second round, and in the end, the winner was the one who won the first round.

Raicheva spoke about chaos on the right: “Once again, we have a divided leadership of the urban right. PP and DB are divided. And also Assen Vassilev's support for Andrey Gyurov. There is also chaos about who will be Gyurov's vice president - Georgi Kandev had a crystal clear name, and then things got muddled. That's why Kandev is unlikely to be the vice president of the blues. In my opinion, Gyurov will be a candidate for president, and a lady, a person with a different profile, will be nominated for vice president.“

Stoynev drew attention: “It is also a question of whether this candidacy will be nominated, is it late.“

Raicheva sees an “intriguing game” by Borisov towards the PP-DB: “He is trying to separate them again. He always dreamed of legitimization from the urban right, he temporarily received one and was washed, although he did not complete this program in the laundry. We will probably have a pro forma candidacy from Borisov, like Hekimyan's was.“