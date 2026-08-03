70-year-old man drowns near Sunny Beach

A 70-year-old citizen of Ukraine lost his life after drowning in the sea near Sunny Beach, the police announced.

The incident was reported at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. The tragedy occurred in the area of the beach next to the “Burgas“ hotel in the resort complex, trud.bg specified.

According to information from law enforcement, the man arrived in Bulgaria on July 27 with organized bus transport.

His body was transported to the forensic medicine department at the University Hospital – Burgas, where an autopsy will be performed to establish the exact cause of death.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and the investigation is ongoing.