The road between Yambol and Sredets: They asphalted the meadow, not the potholes on the road

The road section that connects Yambol and Sredets is in critical condition and needs urgent repairs.

The mayor of the village of Svetlina, Ivan Airyanov, has sounded the alarm about this, and in a very attractive way.

He has made a video showing the condition of the route - this is the republican road II-53 in the section near the village of Svetlina - from the 204th to the 211th kilometer, bTV reports.

„There are potholes right on the way out of the village. Although the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency periodically carries out some repairs, they are partial and not exactly where they need to, where it is most urgent. They are asphalting meadows here. It is not even connected to the main road. There is a hidden intersection sign. The curb is invisible because the bushes have taken up 10% of the road. This is the maintenance of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency. You drive and you will be surprised what you will get into“, commented the mayor of Svetlina in the video he made.

Today, a lot of people have gathered from the village of Svetlina. The section is not only part of the republican road network. When there is a serious accident on the “Trakia“ highway, the entire passenger flow turns off here.

“I remember from childhood that there was talk that there was a project for the reconstruction of this road. I was a minor. I am now quite grown up. At some point I will receive a pension and I am starting to fear that I will not live to see the reconstruction of this road“, commented the mayor Ivan Airyanov.

The institutions say that there is no funding provided at this time, but there is a project. There is a project, there is no funding.

“From time to time we have to patch them with concrete. We have no choice, otherwise they are over 20-30 centimeters“, commented the mayor of the village.

Nedyalka says that because of the bad road there are no transport companies that want to provide transport to the neighboring villages, to Sredets.

“To Sredets from our village, actually from Zornitsa – the last village of the municipality. We have two times a week - Tuesday and Thursday. And before we had a carrier from Burgas to Yambol – private, who gave up due to the poor condition of the roads“, the woman commented.

“There are people who travel to work every day. They spend the night here, they work in Burgas or Sredets, so it is necessary to take measures“, she added.

Student buses also pass through here, it is dangerous, the locals believe.