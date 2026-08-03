9 types of coffee, 4 types of tea, chocolates and nuts for the deputies. The National Assembly announced a public procurement for 86,051 euros excluding VAT

The National Assembly announced a public procurement for the periodic supply of food products for the needs of the official offices of the parliament, including coffee, tea, juices, carbonated drinks, candy and nuts. The estimated value of the order, published in the Public Procurement Register, is 86,051 euros excluding VAT, BTA reports.

For the supply of coffee, tea, cappuccino and other goods, 53,788 euros excluding VAT are planned, and for the supply of food and food products (juices, carbonated drinks, lemons, candies, raw and roasted nuts) – 32,263 euros excluding VAT.

The open procedure for awarding a public contract is carried out based on a decision of the Secretary General of the National Assembly.

The estimated quantities for two years are 340 kg of coffee beans, about 40,000 packets of 4 g of white sugar, about 60,000 packets of brown sugar, over 1,000 boxes of candies, 22 kg of lemons, etc.

According to the technical specification, various types of coffee will be supplied for the needs of the official offices - coffee beans made of 100% Arabica and a blend of Arabica and Robusta, coffee capsules, including decaffeinated, instant and soluble coffee, cappuccino, as well as Bulgarian herbal, fruit and hibiscus teas, imported black and green tea with a fruit aroma. Also provided are sugar, brown cane sugar, honey, dry cream and fresh milk. The contractor will have to provide up to ten coffee machines, compatible with the offered coffee capsules, free of charge for the term of the contract.

The National Assembly will purchase chocolates in boxes of 200-250 and 400-500 grams, lemons, as well as raw and roasted nuts - almonds, hazelnuts and cashews in various sizes. The technical specification also provides for the supply of fruit juices of orange, apple, apricot and blackcurrant, carbonated soft drinks, tonic drinks and carbonated water.