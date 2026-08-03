Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, August 4: Sun, heat and yellow code for dangerous temperatures

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures in the lowlands and plains reaching dangerous values between 33° and 38°. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has already officially announced a yellow code for dangerous heat for 16 regions in the country. The warning is in effect for the regions: Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Ruse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will report slightly more tolerable values - around 33°.

Detailed forecast: What weather awaits us by region

The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month, but will drop slightly during the day. The wind will die down at night, and tomorrow a weak to moderate northeast wind will blow.

Black Sea Coast : Along the coasts, the weather will be ideal for a beach – mostly sunny and without precipitation. Maximum air temperatures will vary within the pleasant limits between 29° and 32°. Sea water will be around 25°, and sea waves will be weak – between 1 and 2 points.

: Along the coasts, the weather will be ideal for a beach – mostly sunny and without precipitation. Maximum air temperatures will vary within the pleasant limits between 29° and 32°. Sea water will be around 25°, and sea waves will be weak – between 1 and 2 points. Mountains: Temporary cumulus clouds will develop in the mountain ranges after noon, but the probability of precipitation is minimal. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach about 28°, while at 2000 meters it will be about 20°.

Lowlands and interior of the country: The afternoon hours will bring severe heat, especially along the Danube and in the Thracian Lowlands, where the air will heat up to 38°.

Safety measures during hot hours

Doctors and experts from the Civil Protection advise citizens to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11:00 and 17:00. It is recommended to drink more fluids (especially water), wear light-colored clothing made of natural fabrics, and limit physical activity outdoors. Due to the dry air and high temperatures, the risk of field and forest fires in Southern and Northeastern Bulgaria is also increasing.

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