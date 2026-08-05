Sofia Municipality: The owner of the property with the illegal fentanyl laboratory is the Agricultural Academy

“In connection with the information spread that the property in which the illegal fentanyl production laboratory was discovered is owned by the Sofia Municipality, we categorically state that this statement does not correspond to the facts”, its press center stated.

„As can be seen from the cadastral registers, the owner of the property is the Agricultural Academy (National Center for Agrarian Sciences) – budget organization under the Minister of Agriculture and Food, not Sofia Municipality.

Stolichna Municipality is not a party to contracts for lease, management or management of this property and is in no way responsible for the way it was used“, they state in a position.

“We call on the competent institutions to provide correct and verified information in order to prevent the spread of false statements that mislead the public and create false impressions.

Stolichna Municipality expresses its support for the actions of the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate for the Prevention and Control of Drug Trafficking against the production and distribution of narcotics and expects all circumstances of the case to be clarified in the course of the investigation“, the municipality commented.

Yesterday, anti-mafia agents smashed a drug laboratory in the capital's “Fakulteta“ district. According to investigators, between 6 and 10 kilograms of fentanyl, ready for use throughout the country, were being smuggled out of there every day. Those detained are criminally active.

The prosecutor's office is expected to press charges against them. The Directorate of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed that there are currently 10 people.

In addition to a significant amount of the drug and over 300 thousand euros, weapons and crypto wallets were found at the addresses searched.