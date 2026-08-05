Rumen Radev: Bulgaria received 1 billion euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Bulgaria received 1 billion euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan last week, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced at the beginning of today's meeting of the Council of Ministers, quoted by BTA.

The funds are intended for the implementation of important projects - from the construction of kindergartens and the renovation of buildings to the expansion of the metro, the purchase of medical helicopters and the construction of battery energy storage systems, the Prime Minister said. According to him, in recent weeks the government has also managed to renegotiate part of the commitments under the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. Radev noted that the planned introduction of a water meter fee as part of the reform in the water and sanitation sector has been dropped. He added that active work is being done to preserve the funds under the Just Transition Plan for the districts of Stara Zagora, Kyustendil and Pernik.

“We do not lie to our European partners and do not make empty promises, but we are looking for options for valuable reforms and projects while protecting Bulgarian interests“, said the Prime Minister.

Rumen Radev congratulated the ministers on the results achieved in the renegotiation of the commitments and assured that the government will continue its work at the same pace, expressing confidence that the country will also receive a large part of the funds under the next payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. “While some are attacking us from the beaches, we will continue at the same pace and I am convinced that we will also receive a large part of the next payment“, added Radev