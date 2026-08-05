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Car breaks the guardrail and overturns in the oncoming lane on the Maritsa Motorway

Car breaks the guardrail and overturns in the oncoming lane on the Maritsa Motorway

The driver claims that the car left the road after a sudden tire blowout

Aug 5, 2026 10:45 42

Car breaks the guardrail and overturns in the oncoming lane on the Maritsa Motorway - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

A passenger car with a Turkish registration, traveling from Germany to Turkey, left the roadway, broke the guardrail and overturned in the oncoming lane, where it stopped about 200 meters after the impact.

According to the driver's initial explanations, the accident was caused by a sudden tire blowout. Thanks to the seat belt and the timely deployment of the airbags, the driver was not injured and refused a medical examination.

A team of the “Traffic Police” was sent to the scene of the accident, which regulated traffic and assisted in the passage of cars.


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