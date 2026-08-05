Petar Stoyanov has no intention of running in the presidential elections

Petar Stoyanov will not run for president. This was revealed by Iliyan Vassilev, former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia, on his social network profile, quoted by news.bg.

We recall that former GERB MEP Asim Ademov shared that the former leader of the UDF is a unifying figure for him as the head of state of the right-wing space.

Vassilev commented that the promotion of Stoyanov's name is speculation. "We have already held a meeting with Petar Stoyanov. He categorically stated that he has no intention of running in the presidential elections. Therefore, the version that he could be a GERB candidate seems to be devoid of any real basis", in his words.

"The explanation of why it is his name that appears in the public space is not difficult. Petar Stoyanov enjoys a reputation that is incomparably better than that of Borisov, especially in terms of integrity and the absence of suspicions of corruption. These are two different political biographies and two different standards of public trust", he believes.

"It is logical for Borisov to try to take advantage of Stoyanov's authority. However, it is almost certain that such a scenario cannot be realized. Because any candidacy that has anything to do with Borisov is doomed", adds Iliyan Vassilev.