Inspections on the Black Sea Coast have been intensified

Intensified inspections are being carried out on the beaches on the Southern Black Sea Coast. Inspectors are monitoring whether the lifeguard posts and medical posts are equipped, whether the beaches are clean and marked, as well as whether the requirements for free zones, umbrellas and sun loungers are being met. The inspection of the beaches on the Southern Black Sea Coast starts from the lifeguard post, reports bTV.

“Is everything okay with the post. Are we one, two. There are two lifeguards provided at each post“, says Angel Vangilov, lifeguard on the Northern Beach - Burgas. “There must be buoys, fins, a thermometer, to record the temperature of the water, air, and wind in the log. And accordingly, they change the flags“, points out Desislava Blagoeva, inspector.

After the rescue post, the inspection continues at the medical post. “What should a medical post at sea be equipped with? What about the most necessary things for water rescue, with vital medications. There must be an ambulance equipped“, says Dr. Nikolay Dimitrov.

The inspections began on June 1 and cover all activities on the beach – from water rescue and medical services to cleanliness, deworming and prices of beach accessories.

“There are acts drawn up, as we have signals about unguarded beaches, where people are located and permanently occupy these beaches“, says Ivan Videlov from “Control and Inspection Activity“ to the Ministry of Tourism.

„The prices of umbrellas and sun loungers can be said to be the only thing that has not been inflated this year, as they are set in the concessions and rental contracts“, he also points out.

Among the most common signals are poor cleanliness, insufficient free area, lack of umbrellas and restrictions for visitors with dogs. If a violation is found, a prescription is first given, and if it is not complied with, a sanction follows.

„They check the cleanliness, whether we have the necessary signs, whether the regulations are being followed. For the moment, I think that everything you saw shows that we meet all the requirements of the law and the regulations that regulate our activities. They happen several times a season“, commented Simeon Tsvetkov, concessionaire of Northern Beach – Burgas.

„My impressions are good. We usually like to go to Primorsko“, shares tourist Vladimira Vlahova.

“Compared to last year, the beach looks much better, it is improved, everything is nice“, says tourist Lilya.

The inspections will continue until the end of the active season. The Ministry of Tourism calls on tourists to report any suspicion that the rules for safety, access or service on the beach are not being followed.