The Minister of Health for the State Psychiatry in Sofia: We will not allow another delay

The Ministry of Health will not allow a new extension of the deadline for the relocation of the State Psychiatric Hospital “St. Ivan Rilski” in Sofia. This was announced by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova.

According to her, the Ministry has fulfilled all commitments under the contract, including the annex for extraordinary construction and repair activities. However, the builder – the company – Meaza”, insists on a new annex and an extension of the deadline until the end of the year.

"This means another wait on the part of the patients and employees of the medical institution. Such a delay cannot be allowed and we will take all legal measures to complete the project on time”, Ivkova was categorical. She added that the contractor has over 20 contracts with the Ministry of Health for the last three years, worth a total of over 12 million euros.

The deadline for the relocation of the hospital under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan is the end of August this year.

Violations at the hospital in Yambol

The Minister of Health also informed about the results of the inspection of the National Health Inspection Service at the “St. Pantaleon” Hospital in Yambol, requested by the Ministry of Health in June. The report found a number of violations of the Spatial Planning Act.

The Minister of Health also informed about the results of the inspection of the National Health Inspection Service at the “St. Pantaleon” Hospital in Yambol, requested by the Ministry of Health in June. The report found a number of violations of the Spatial Planning Act.

Over 75 million leva were paid for the construction and equipment of the hospital from 2019 to 2025, and a new 4.3 million euros are currently being requested. Ivkova has requested that the director of the medical facility provide explanations by next Tuesday on how he intends to eliminate the identified shortcomings.