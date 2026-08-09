Yotova: The drone incident is being used for primitive political use

I am extremely disappointed with the way in which this incident is being used for quite primitive political use. For me, the most important thing at this moment is the security of Bulgarian citizens and I count on all institutions and political formations to lend a hand so that we can guarantee this security. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova to journalists in Varna in connection with the drone that entered Bulgarian airspace yesterday.

She added that she is awaiting the reports of the security services in order to see as reliably as possible what the drone is, what its origin is, what function it performed, what its role was, whether it deviated, whether its entry was purposeful.

The President indicated that the National Security Advisory Council will be convened at the first moment when there is reason to convene it.

Yotova congratulated the officials who were the first to go to the scene of the incident to guarantee the safety of citizens.

President Iliana Yotova took part today in the ceremony of conferring the first officer rank to the cadets of the class of 2026 of the Higher Naval School in Varna.