Borisov: I expect Radev to say these days that the low level of the Danube is due to the opposition

The working style of "Progressive Bulgaria" is to cover up its mistakes in a funny way. That is why all the laughter on the networks was why the Minister of Defense appeared the way the Foreign Minister did, and in the official photos they erased "Kintex" from his T-shirt. We must have ministers who do not wear company T-shirts, but who command respect. This was stated by the leader of GERB Boyko Borisov from Targovishte.

"In 9 years, has there been a single case of a comment from the presidential institution that was different from the primitive way? They used the holiday of the rose, the plum and the cherry... That is why now the parties are responding to them in the same way. To answer President Iliana Yotova - "Progressive Bulgaria" governs primitively!"

"The reason why the deputies are on the beaches is due to his party, which went on vacation - the parliament cannot work without its 131 deputies, who are on the beach! I expect that these days Radev will say that the low level of the Danube is due to the opposition."

We have 3-4 factories for drones and anti-drone systems - give them work, Borisov urged.